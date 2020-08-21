Henry calls for more organisations to adopt flexible work arrangements

Minister of Labour and Social Security Mike Henry is encouraging more organisations to adopt and use flexible work arrangements in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In his speech, delivered by chief technical director in the ministry Dionne Jennings at a virtual productivity forum on Thursday, Henry said this will lead to a safe, healthy, and productive execution of jobs, especially at this time.

Citing some of the benefits of adopting flexible work arrangements, Henry said these include increased employment opportunities, increased productivity, and reduced labour cost.

He noted that it may also help to improve health and well-being, reduce absenteeism, and enhance employee engagement, morale, and motivation.

“Although there are several careful considerations that should be made prior to the implementation of the flexi-work arrangements, organisations and their employees are positioned to reap significant benefits,” he argued.

He pointed out that the implementation of flexible work arrangements will facilitate and enable employers and employees to negotiate and select the hours, days, and time that are best suited to the organisational goals.

“Through the efforts of the ministry and, by extension, the Jamaica Productivity Centre, we are committed to providing the necessary support in ensuring that employees and employers are adequately equipped in understanding the positive impact of flexi-work arrangements,” he added.

“Being in an era where technology is advanced, there are several options to be considered when implementing flexible work arrangements. In fact, the International Workplace Group shows that 80 per cent of workers in the United States would choose a job that offers flexible working conditions,” Henry said.

In the meantime, he said the ministry is developing a telecommuting policy, which is currently in its draft stage, that will formalise the arrangements that will provide the worker with the opportunity to work from a site other than the central work site.

“In some instances, the worker could perform some or all of the work from his or her home,” he added.

Henry noted too that the Jamaica Productivity Centre is currently executing a COVID-19 Productivity Impact Survey, which targets businesses and organisations operating in Jamaica.

The preliminary results indicate that there is a 40 per cent reduction of hours worked in the office; 20 per cent of employees are completely working from home; seven per cent of companies implemented a flexible worksite; 33 per cent introduced staggered shifts.

“These results indicate the responsiveness of organisations to this pandemic, and this will assist in taming the economic fallout within our country,” he said.

- JIS News

