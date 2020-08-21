JLP attracts youth as PNP support rests with elders

There is a marked difference in the demographic profile of persons who say they would vote for either the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) or the People’s National Party (PNP) in the general election in two weeks as the latest RJRGLEANER-Don Anderson poll shows the governing JLP with a 16-percentage point lead over the PNP.

The Gleaner engaged persons in downtown Kingston and Half-Way Tree, and the views expressed by the young and elderly corroborate the findings on the demography: The JLP is appearing more attractive to youth while more seniors prefer the PNP.

The poll found that the JLP is recording its highest level of support from the 35 to 44 age group, then among males, then the 18 to 24 age group, followed by females.

The PNP, the poll revealed, has most of its support in the 55 to 64 age group, then with persons 65 and older, followed by persons between 45 and 54, then males.

“Most young people support the JLP,” shared a young shopper in Tropical Plaza, Half-Way Tree. “The PM (prime minister) is relatable, and he engages young people.”

A security guard at the same location was also convinced that the youth were finding the 48-year-old Andrew Holness, who leads the JLP, more attractive than the 70-year-old Dr Peter Phillips of the PNP.

“Everybody saying that because of Andrew, they going to vote,” said the guard. “Andrew invite a lot of young people in the party, and him going to win back.”

The views were the same all around.

In downtown Kingston, an elderly PNP supporter told The Gleaner that the demographic difference noted by the polls could be correct.

“The dinosaur dem fi leave in both party. PNP is for the poor and JLP is for the rich. From mi born until mi a big man, PNP represent equality among people. JLP is middle class,” he said.

An 82-year-old woman said that she has always heard that the young people are for Andrew but has never believed it to be true until now.

“I never see it until this year,” she said. “The young people are with Andrew and the older folks with Peter.”

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com