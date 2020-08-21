KFC gives hope to 2,500 children

Two thousand five hundred children, served by six non-governmental organisations, have received care packages from quick service food giant KFC Jamaica over three days, through its Add Hope community outreach and feeding programme. The 2,500 care packages are valued at $4 million.

The packages are in keeping with the mission of KFC Jamaica’s Add Hope programme – which is an extension of a global KFC feeding initiative to assist children with items such as back-to-school supplies, masks, bottles of sanitiser and KFC vouchers.

The donations are in addition to the more than $10 million cash and 5,000 meals that have already been contributed by Restaurants of Jamaica (RoJ), operators of KFC and Pizza Hut, towards the national fight against COVID-19.

The first in the series of care package presentations made to the children, five to 13 years old, was held last week Monday at Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), where a number of children served by both YMCA and Boys’ Town Foundation – founded by YMCA – were in attendance. The packages are to be handed over to YMCA, Rose Town Foundation, YWCA, The Scout Association of Jamaica, Jamaica Association for the Deaf, Jamaica Society for the Blind, and Children First for distribution to children under their care.

SPECIAL PROJECT

Speaking at the first presentation event at the YMCA, Tina Matalon, marketing director, RoJ, noted that the project held a special place in the hearts of members of her team, and that KFC was extremely grateful to have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of youngsters, especially at this time.

“At RoJ, we take pride in helping to ensure that our children are put in a position where they can be safeguarded and where they are able to grow and develop. This is through our feeding programmes and youth development outreach initiatives over the years through sports, culture and education. Indeed, our children are our future, and during this COVID period when many are vulnerable, it really means a lot to us at RoJ to be able to give whatever assistance we can, especially to these NGOs who are doing such excellent work in helping our youth,” said Matalon.

In welcoming KFC’s partnership in the care package programme under the PSOJ COVID-19 Fund, Greta Bogues, chief executive officer for PSOJ, said the organisation was grateful to the private sector for their collective response with the contribution of $196 million to the fund.

Expressing gratitude to KFC, Sarah Newland-Martin, administrator/general secretary of YMCA, revealed that the organisation had not earned any revenue since the onslaught of COVID-19 over four months ago. She noted, however, that YMCA remained relevant, so her team was committed to working together to overcome the challenges.