Man fatally shot by police in St Andrew

Thirty-four-year-old Orlando Chambers of Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew was shot dead during an alleged confrontation with the police in his community on Thursday.

The incident happened about 5:50 a.m.

During the incident, a Bersa 9mm pistol containing a magazine with one round of ammunition was seized, according to the police.

The police say Chambers was listed as a person of interest in several murders and shootings in St Ann that date back to January 2019.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations and the police’s Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.