New curfew hours for four parishes

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced new curfew hours for several parishes.

Effective Saturday, August 22 to Wednesday, September 2, 2020, the curfew will run from 7 p.m to 5 a.m daily for the parishes of Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, and Clarendon.

Previously, the curfew began at 11 p.m.

The adjustment comes amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Cabinet's COVID committee met this morning following yesterday's record 98 new cases and one death.

It was outlined that most of the cases were contracted over Emancipendence holiday.

Holness said the police are now working out a strategy of enforcement of the curfew rules, noting that there have been prosecutions for breaches and that this will continue.

Meanwhile, Holness announced that political motorcades will now be prohibited, but drive-throughs will be allowed.

However, this provision will be further reviewed.

At the same time, the Government is reviewing the date for the reopening of schools.

However, a decision has not yet been made.

