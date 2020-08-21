New curfew hours to impact JUTC operations

Consequent on today’s announcement of new curfew hours for four parishes, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) says it will be adjusting its operations.

The curfew hours have been shortened in Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, and Clarendon.

Instead of 11 p.m., the measure will now start at 7 p.m. and go until 5 a.m.

The new hours take effect on Saturday, August 22, and will run until Wednesday, September 2.

The JUTC says buses that would normally be dispatched from as early as 4 a.m. will now be done at 5 o'clock.

This means the first commute will likely take place at or around 6 a.m., while between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., buses are to be taken back to their depots without passengers.

The JUTC is encouraging passengers not to wait until the last minute to transact business and to be bus stops as early as possible, as some routes take up to two hours to complete.

Commuters are also being encouraged to top up their smartercards to eliminate the use of cash and to wear their masks for the entire length of their journey.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.