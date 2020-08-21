Past students give back to Robin’s Hall Primary pupils

More than 50 students of Robin’s Hall Primary School, Manchester, received free medical checks in preparation for the reopening of school in September.

Spearheaded by past student and attorney-at-law Shernett Robinson, the initiative also included gifts of five exercise books and two pencils for grades five and six students; three each for grades one to three students and one for each kindergarten child. All 120 students on roll received books and pencils.

The group which included past students Rosemarie Heron-Curate, Paulette Williams Daley, Beverly Powell and Barbara Ellington, also donated rubbing alcohol, toilet paper, hand sanitiser, bleach and a handheld thermometer.

Robinson, who has over the years assisted the school, said she is a firm believer that those who can must. “I got an excellent start at this primary school; I owe my achievements to the dedicated teachers who taught me, and I hope to continue to give whatever assistance I can to students here who are in need,” she added.

Principal Kamile Lee lauded the initiative. “The parents are also very appreciative, especially for the free medicals for the children. From time to time we get help from other past students overseas, especially for our Christmas dinner, sports activities and medical supplies,” she said.

Lee said there were several more areas of need at the school, including the students bathroom which needs refurbishing, the doors, partitions and ceiling of the school building which are termite-infested, and the computer room which needs both repairs and computers.

The children were examined by Dr Demion Hanson and his team.