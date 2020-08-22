Another person dies from COVID-19 in Trinidad

(CMC): Another person has died in Trinidad and Tobago from COVID-19, pushing the total number of deaths there to 13, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“Thirty-five additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19. Three persons have been discharged from the Caura Hospital,” the statement said, noting that the number of positive cases now stands at 899.

It said there were also 721 active cases and that 202 patients are now being treated at hospital with 93 of them being admitted.

The authorities are urging persons to strictly follow the guidelines and protocols in place to curb the spread of the virus which causes the disease.

