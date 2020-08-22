BBC, actor in skit ridiculing Jamaicans defend show

The BBC and an actor in the BBC Three comedy sketch being criticised for its stereotyping of Jamaicans have defended the show's depiction.

The skit is a promo for the black British comedy show Famalam that will be aired for its third season tomorrow.

In a report posted by the Guardian in the United Kingdom today, Tom Moutchi, who plays the weed-smoking 'Roy' in the sketch, said the show has "played on all stereotypes" and noted that his castmates included people of African and Caribbean origin.

"Famalam is a sketch show that plays on all stereotypes ... I believe the show is not one for selective humour. It’s very interesting that no one was outraged when we exaggerated the stereotypes of the African aunties? Or the Midsomer Murders? Very telling in my opinion ..," he tweeted in a thread earlier today.

He continued: “It’s only funny when it’s not you that’s the butt of the joke. The cast consist of Africans and Caribbeans. We’re not trying to single out or outrage anyone – we are just poking fun on our truths and stereotypes.”

He also responded to what he suggested were racial attacks on the cast since the release of the video.

“To even use the word coon to describe me and my castmates is insane. If only you knew what we go through as BLACK people in this space. Yes, spirits are high but please don’t use Famalam or the cast as scapegoats," he tweeted.

“It’s also very weird how black people on here are campaigning for the removal of an ALL black show because you don’t like a part/section/skit … if you actually did watch the show you’d know there’s a healthy balance of sketches that banter every part of society.

“I love my Africans. But they can get bantered either way. I love my Caribbeans but they can get bantered too. No one is safe. It’s comedy mate. Get a grip.”

The Guardian also quoted a BBC spokesperson, who said the show's humour was in line with its audience's expectations.

“Famalam is an award-nominated sketch comedy series starring some of the UK’s best black comedy talent, which explores aspects of contemporary life from a black perspective," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“Now in its third series, the show has an established brand of humour which is in line with audience expectations and is well known for challenging stereotypes and confronting issues.”

The video has triggered outrage on Twitter from Jamaicans locally and overseas, who have called the video appalling and even racist.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith has also expressed horror at the depictions in the skit and said she will be writing a formal complaint.

