Central Manchester residents want water, street lighting issues addressed

Shopkeeper Ackeen Williams plans to vote in the upcoming general election, but first wants to deliver a personal message to Prime Minister Andrew Holness who's touring sections of her Manchester Central constituency this afternoon.

"Dem nah duh nutten," she said of politicians while standing outside her Bombay-based business place where a group of farmers were discussing politics and the likely visit of the leader of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) to their community.

That's why she said delivering her message to the prime minister was important.

Williams said she didn't want to share her appeal with the media before talking with Holness.

"Him nuh come up yet. Cause me have something to tell him, but me nuh ready yet and me nah guh tell yuh. A him me waah tell," she said, ending the interview as a delivery truck pulled up.

Two of the farmers, who didn't want their names mentioned, said water and street lighting were among their main concerns.

"We want water; we want road. We want a playground," one said.

Another quipped that he was a 'Comrade', the moniker for People's National Party (PNP) supporters, but was disappointed that the incumbent member of parliament, Peter Bunting, of the PNP did not do more to fix the water challenges.

Bombay, Zion Hill and Ginger Hill are in the Bellefield division, a traditional support base for the PNP. But a JLP push in the division could be crucial, as it was the only division which Bunting won comfortably in the last general election.

Community activist Joan Bartley said the time has come for Manchester Central to "go green", although she admitted it will be tough for the party's candidate, Rhoda Crawford.

"People want prosperity. Yuh nuh see a our party a keep away the virus?" she said, noting that it will be tough to increase the turnout in light of COVID-19 concerns.

New campaign rules kick in today.

Labourites with their green flags and some with tree branches started gathering in the Bellefield town square from around 10 a.m, awaiting the Holness motorcade.

Cars with eager supporters also lined the streetsides in waiting mode.

Social distancing was not as apparent, but many were observed wearing masks.

The JLP leader has been on a central Jamaica tour since yesterday. He started today in Audley Shaw's Manchester North East constituency and then hopped across to Manchester Central.

Holness is scheduled to close the day in St Elizabeth South East, where deputy House Speaker Franklyn Witter is defending his seat.

Bunting polled 9,376 votes in the 2016 election to beat back the challenge of the JLP's St Aubyn Bartlett, who received 8,204 votes.

He's now seeking his fourth consecutive term as MP for the Manchester seat, having been first elected in 2007.

Manchester Central Margins in 2016 elections

Royal Flat - 19 (PNP)

Mandeville - 117 (PNP)

Knockpatrick - 23 (PNP

Bellefield - 1,041 (PNP)

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.