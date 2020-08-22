Former president of JBU, Rev George Simpson, passes

Former president of the Jamaica Baptist Union (JBU) Reverend Dr George Simpson has died.

Simpson died this morning. He was 76.

Simpson, who was conferred with the Order of Distinction (Officer) in 2003, retired from active ministry in 2015 after 46 years of service to the church. During his 46 years of service, he was pastor for the Stewart Town Baptist Circuit of Churches in Trelawny and the Mount Carey Baptist Circuit of Churches in St James.

The JBU in a statement posted to Facebook today described Simpson as loyal to the ministry.

“We will long remember with gratitude to God his passion for ministry and loyalty to the denomination, both of which remained strong even after he suffered that victorious attack on his life on 2008,” the JBU said.

Simpson was attacked and shot in the face, abdomen and chest 12 years ago at the Mount Carey Baptist Church. His assailants also inflicted wounds to his hands, leg and abdomen with a knife.

