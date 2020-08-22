Forty-five year-old woman missing

A 45-year-old woman has gone missing in the Corporate Area.

She is Pauline Bingham.

The police tweeted that she has been missing since August 18. No details were provided about where she was last seen or what she was wearing.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact the Duhaney Park Police Station in St Andrew at (876) 933-4280; call 119 or the nearest police station.

