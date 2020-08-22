Gloria's reopens after COVID-19 scare

After shutting the doors to all four of its locations yesterday for a sanitising exercise, following a COVID-19 scare, popular seafood eatery, Gloria’s Seafood City, reopened to the public today.

An employee at one of its two Port Royal locations in Kingston had come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Gloria's also has branches on Ocean Boulevard in Kingston and in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

When The Gleaner visited Port Royal this morning a worker expressed pleasure at being able to reopen only a day after the interruption to restaurant's services.

“We took it upon ourselves to sanitise the whole place and all our locations. We did that for our safety and the safety of our customers," the employee said.

It's Corporate area branches will close at 6:00 p.m. today due to expanded curfew hours. The curfew will commence at 7:00 p.m. in the Corporate Area, St Thomas and Clarendon and end at 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The new hours will remain in place until the eve of the general elections, September 2, as the country tries to reverse the upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

