JLP takes 'drive-through' of Central Manchester

The Jamaica Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is now in Central Manchester where it's undertaking a 'drive-through' to shore up support for its candidate, Rhoda Crawford.

The motorcade, being dubbed a 'drive-through', was slated to start at noon. It was scheduled to start in Bombay and take the JLP through communities such as Old Melrose, Hampton, Comfort, Grey Ground, May Day and Knockpatrick, and culminate in the square of the parish capital, Mandeville.

Crawford is seeking to unseat the People's National Party's (PNP) Peter Bunting, who has said that he will be increasing his margin to serve for a fourth term as the constituency's member of parliament. He defeated the JLP's St Aubyn Bartlett in 2016 by 1,172 votes.

The PNP has held the Central Manchester seat in every election since it was first contested in 1967, except in 1980 and 1983.

The 2020 general election will be held on September 3.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.