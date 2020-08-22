Johnson Smith to make formal complaint about BBC Three skit

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith has described as "outrageous" a skit depicting Jamaican culture that was aired by the BBC on its BBC Three station on August 20.

In a response to Global Jamaica Diaspora representative for southern United Kingdom, Nathaniel Peat, Johnson said she will be making a formal complaint about the show.

The skit mimics a game show ridiculing Jamaican speech and other aspects of the country's culture.

"This is outrageous and offensive to the incredible country which I am proud to represent along with every Jamaican at home and within our #Diaspora

@bbcthree @bbcworld," Johnson tweeted. "I will immediately be writing formally on this! #StopThisShow."

Peat, who tweeted to BBC Three: "@bbcthree the Jamaican community in the UK have expressed serious concerns at how offensive the content in this show is. This doesn’t reflect our culture well Nd many are upset. @Ofcom @kaminajsmith @mfaftja."

The video has triggered similar reactions of outrage on Twitter among Jamaicans locally and overseas, who have called the video appalling and racist.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.