New curfew hours result in changes to JUTC bus schedules

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says its bus operations in the Corporate Area will commence later and terminate earlier, as a result of changes to the curfew hours.

The daily curfew hours for the Corporate Area, St Thomas and Clarendon will now be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The expanded hours will remain in place until September 2, as the country responds to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, the JUTC said buses that would normally be dispatched from as early as 4 a.m. will now commence their operations at 5 a.m. It said this means the first commute is likely take place at about 6 a.m. Between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., buses will be taken back to their depots without passengers.

"We take this opportunity [to] urge passengers to not wait until the last minute to transact business and to be at the bus stop as early as possible, as some routes take up to two hours to complete. We are also encouraging commuters to top up their Smartercards to eliminate the use of cash, and to wear their masks for the entire length of their journey," the JUTC said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.