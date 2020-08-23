Family inspires young man to give back

His mother always made it possible, even amid hardships, to provide for her family, but Okerie Morgan said that when he thinks about persons who are less fortunate, he knows that something has been laid on his heart to give what he can and start where he is to render assistance.

The 20-year-old mechanical engineering student at the University of Technology said that although he was never dirt poor, he still knows what it feels like to be in need of a helping hand.

“In high school, I always tried to be a part of clubs and societies, but I found it difficult to manage school work and extracurricular activities. Giving back is something I have always wanted to do, and this year is the first year that I have actually made a step to do it.”

Morgan now volunteers at the Friends in Need Charitable Organisation with feeding street people, helping out at the shelter when needed, and assisting with the operations of the organisation’s thrift store.

“One night I saw Miss Townsend (the owner of Friends in Need Charitable Organisation) on TV talking about feeding street people, and I knew instantly that I wanted to volunteer in that area. However, it was a month later that I found the courage to make the contact and start working.”

Having been bullied through much of primary school while still maintaining top grades, Morgan said he always tries to be intentional about his life and remains focused no matter the obstacles he faces.

Single-parent home

The young Christian grew up in a single-parent home with his two sisters and a niece and credits the values instilled in him by his mother for keeping him on the right path and helping him to get involved in wholesome activities.

“I really admire what Miss Townsend is doing because it is something that I have always had a deep desire to do. I am a Christian, and at church, we are taught about the fruits of the spirt - love, meekness, gentleness, and so on. All of those are attributes of Christ, and since we are trying to be like Jesus, we have to exhibit those attributes in our daily lives.

“How we treat others tells a lot about us, and if we are Christ-like, those things must be evident in our lives.”

Having experienced academic success since he was in primary school and up to the tertiary level, Morgan is expecting great things for his future.

However, his greatest aspiration is to give back on a larger scale.

“I want to be able to give back. Miss Townsend has really inspired me. When the people who are giving back now are gone, who is going to be there to give back? I really want to be able to give back to Jamaica, and eventually, the world, impacting as many lives as possible.