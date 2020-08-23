Jamaica records 116 new COVID-19 cases, largest one-day total

Jamaica, today, eclipsed its record for most COVID-19 positive cases in a day, with 116 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

This means the country has now had 1,529 cases since March 10.

The majority of the new cases were from the Corporate Area, with 51 people testing positive, followed by St Catherine with 37. Ten are from St Thomas and seven from Clarendon.

There were only two recoveries today, which have increased the total number of recovered patients to 812 people.

Active number of cases have increased to 622.

The number of people who have died from the disease remains at 16.

