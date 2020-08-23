Man on a mission - Young artiste wants to feed the world with the Gospel of Christ

In a world full of distractions and temporal pleasures, young gospel artiste Orville Sutherland is encouraging himself and others to remain steadfast in their spiritual journey as Christians.

The 2016 Jamaica Gospel Song finalist, who recently released his latest project, an EP called Sweet Feelings, shared that he is motivated by his desire to take the limitations off the Gospel of Christ and to see it reach everywhere there is human life.

“I want it to go far and wide, across the length and breadth of the Earth, and I want to play my part in ensuring that every nation is fed with the Gospel of Christ. I also have an inherent desire for good gospel music, and this drives me to produce great content, which people feel good listening to and which brings glory to God,” he said.

Sutherland, who described his musical endeavours where Christianity is concerned as more than just his calling, but also his passion, noted the boundless ability of music on the whole and the impact it has on its listeners.

According to him, “We are heading into a new era of gospel music, and music in general,where the airwaves carry a sound which will either deliver healing or brokenness, sorrow or joy, the Good News or something else. As a Christian artiste doing reggae gospel, it is my ultimate aim to get to the highest level where my reach is vast. This way I can minister to souls in a way that people are blessed, healed, delivered, entertained, and revived. Through all of this, my determination is to glorify God and to take the Good News to the four corners of the Earth in the way that He has so enabled me and with the words that He has placed within my spirit.”

Hoping to inspire

And with his hope of inspiring righteousness and spiritual stability among his listeners and also providing them with wholesome, feel-good music, Sutherland told Family and Religion that Sweet Feelings features seven songs that will help get across the message of what he is about.

“The songs all encourage righteousness, militancy in terms of Christianity and the gospel, and standing up for the gospel. Instead of being like a lamb to the slaughter, you go out with force in terms of letting the elements know that we are no easy task to be swayed, but we are standing up for the gospel or for righteousness. There are songs on it like God Only, featuring Malachi Taylor; Touch Not and Mac 11, among others,” Sutherland shared.