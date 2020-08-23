PSOJ appeals to parties and supporters to abide by COVID-19 guidelines

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica is appealing to the nation's political parties and their supporters to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, as cases increase.

In a release on the weekend, the PSOJ said while there is debate over the whether the elections should have been called at this time, given the risks posed by campaigning activities, it says it's grateful that the campaign period will be short.

"We, however, appeal to our political leaders and supporters to follow the rules and to heed the advice of our medical health associations- Medical Association of Jamaica, Jamaica Medical Doctors Association- in observing the protocols for campaigning and election day, and to make every effort to use virtual tools to minimise the risk to their supporters and the Jamaican population," the release said.

And as it pleaded with political leaders and supporters, the PSOJ reminded the public that the country's economic recovery will be at risk if citizens are not disciplined and compliant with the guidelines. It noted that the police alone cannot maintain discipline and urged the public to take responsibility for their actions.

"We cannot have our cake and eat it; if we are not disciplined as a people, the recovery of the economy will be jeopardised and it will be the average workers and micro and small businesses, that are the most vulnerable, that will bear the pain of reduced economic activity," the PSOJ said.

"We, therefore, as individuals and as communities must take responsibility and ensure that we are observing and practising the infection control protocols, wearing our masks and practising physical distancing to minimise the spread of the virus and to protect the lives of our most vulnerable," it stated.

It's also encouraging businesses to implement flexible work arrangements, where possible, to reduce exposure of their employees and spread of the disease.

The PSOJ called for unity in order to overcome the disease.

"As a country, we have to face this pandemic with united efforts. We will have glitches and missteps, as we learn and self-correct in moving through [uncharted] waters," it maintained.

"We absolutely cannot approach this divided as a people. This ongoing fight of the unseen enemy of COVID-19 cannot be politicised. We must be our brothers' and sisters' keeper in ensuring that returning Jamaicans home-quarantine for the prescribed 14 days. Let's move forward as a united nation!" the PSOJ said.

