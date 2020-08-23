Single land traffic on Gordon Town Road, as heavy rains cause slippage

A section of the Gordon Town Road in St Andrew has been reduced to single lane traffic, following a deluge caused by heavy rains.

The rains are being influenced by Tropical Storm Laura, which passed over Hispaniola last evening into this morning, and should now be affecting Cuba.

The downpour washed huge boulders from above the hillsides into the street below rendering the road impassable.

Residents, with the support of Jamaica Defence Force soldier, however, managed to clear a section of the roadway to accommodate single lane traffic.

In a tweet, the National Works Agency said it was mobilising heavy duty equipment to clear the street of the debris.

