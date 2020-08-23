Two men charged with murder of Excelsior High vice principal

Two men have been charged with the murder of Colleen Walker. She was vice principal at the Excelsior High School in Kingston at the time of her death.

Charged are 33 year-old Randy Raymond, also known as 'Teecha', who is of no fixed address, the police say; and 31 year-old Michael Small, also known as 'Hour', a truck driver from a New Haven, St Andrew address.

The police say the charges against Raymond and Small come after extensive and coordinated investigations by the St Andrew South Police and the Communication Forensics and CyberCrime divisions.

Walker, who was 53, was attacked late in the afternoon of April 9, as she attended to flowers in her garden, at her home in Queensbury, St Andrew, the police say. Her lone attacker, who travelled on foot, shot her several times in the upper body. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Walker was laid to rest on May 30.

