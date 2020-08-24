Bunting, Tomlinson out of political debates amid COVID precaution

The People’s National Party (PNP's) Manchester Central candidate Peter Bunting and St Andrew West Rural’s Krystal Tomlinson are out of Tuesday’s political debate on social issues.

PNP general secretary Julian Robinson says the two have withdrawn because they were exposed to persons who have either tested positive or suspected to be COVID positive.

READ: Mandeville Mayor in isolation after testing positive for COVID, Bunting in quarantine

Bunting has been replaced by St Catherine East Central candidate Raymond Pryce while Tomlinson has been replaced by the St Ann South Eastern candidate Lisa Hanna.



IN PHOTO: Krystal Tomlinson

The social issues debating team for the PNP will also include Dr Dayton Campbell, the St Ann North Western candidate.

The Jamaica Labour Party’s team comprises Kamina Johnson Smith, Floyd Green (St Elizabeth South Western) and Dr Christopher Tufton (St Catherine West Central).

