Mandeville Mayor in isolation after testing positive for COVID, Bunting in quarantine

Mayor of Mandeville Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mayor has been in self-quarantine since Nomination Day and reportedly did not participate in the Manchester Central Nomination Day march of the People's National Party's Peter Bunting.

Mitchell did, however, attend the signing of Bunting's nomination form at the Electoral Office of Jamaica in Mandeville.



IN PHOTO: Peter Bunting

A statement from Bunting's office said the mayor did not attend any other public activity.

Meanwhile, Bunting says he is now in self-quarantine awaiting his COVID test result.

As a result, Bunting will not participate in Tuesday's national political debate or any other campaign activity.

