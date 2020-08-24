NWA teams working to clear roads

The National Works Agency (NWA) says teams are now working to clear roads blocked by floodwaters and debris as a result of the bad weather.

In St Andrew - a section of the main road from Papine to Bull Bay (Dallas Castle) has collapsed as the embankment on which the road was built has eroded. Only pedestrian access available at this time.

Mavis Bank and Guava Ridge also blocked.

In St Thomas - Windsor Forrest, Trinityville and Bath are blocked.

In Clarendon - Trout Hall

In St Catherine - Kent Village.

Western Jamaica - Torrington to Pennycooke, Macfield, Ginger Hill (Washfoot Gully) roads are all blocked by landslides and debris.

Persons are being encouraged to exercise caution.

