Police Federation chairman in COVID quarantine

Police Federation Chairman Sergeant Patrae Rowe has gone into self-quarantine while he awaits the result of his COVID-19) test.

The federation represents members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force up to rank of Inspector.

Rowe was tested yesterday.

It is reported that Rowe’s decision to get tested came after another cop who is assigned to the Detention and Courts Division, based at the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) building in downtown, contracted the virus.

Rowe’s office is located on the UDC building, which was today closed for four days, the state-owned entity confirmed in a memo to occupants of the Ocean Boulevard offices.

In addition, sources say in recent days he has been working closely with Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson.

Anderson has tested positive for the respiratory ailment.

When contacted, Rowe confirmed he has been advised by the Health Ministry to quarantine at home until the result of his test is known.

"Out of an abundance of caution I got tested," he told The Gleaner.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.