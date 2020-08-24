Police probe launched into birthday party for COVID positive Usain Bolt

Jamaica’s Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says retired sprinter Usain Bolt has now been officially informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today, Bolt said he awoke to social media posts indicating that he was COVID positive.

The world record sprinter said he was in isolation and would be taking the necessary precaution.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has told reporters that the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a birthday party in St Andrew for Bolt last week.

Videos posted on social media showed Bolt as well as patrons without masks.

The Prime Minister said the police will soon report on their investigation.

At the same time, he said the police commissioner has reported that since the coronavirus in Jamaica more than 1,000 people have been charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

