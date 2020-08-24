SSCOPE gifts Salt Spring babymothers with supplies

WESTERN BUREAU:

Twelve young mothers from the Salt Spring community in St James were left overwhelmed with gratitude on Friday after they were presented with baby supplies valued at just under $100,000 by the Salt Spring Community Outreach Programme for Empowerment (SSCOPE) charity foundation.The women, some pregnant and others with newborn babies, received a variety of items, including wipes, diapers, baby oil, baby bottles, baby powder, and maternity pads from SSCOPE members at the Salt Spring Seventh-day Adventist Church and at the Repasture location in the community.“I want to say to you guys, thank you a lot, it really means a lot,” Tamika Salmon, the mother of a newborn child, told the SSCOPE group after the packages were presented.Michael McKenzie, SSCOPE’s media and communications officer and the leader of Friday’s outreach activity, told The Gleaner that the initiative was held to give the young mothers some relief from the pressures of the current COVID-19 pandemic.“We know that a lot of persons are experiencing various difficulties because of COVID-19. It is something new to us, and we have not experienced something like this before, but we hope that this little treat that we will be giving to the mothers will help them to take off some of the burden of COVID-19,” said McKenzie.

The outreach programme was one of several activities to be carried out over the coming weeks by SSCOPE, which was launched in Salt Spring last August and has members in the United States, Canada and England.According to McKenzie, SSCOPE also plans to start a breakfast programme for Salt Spring’s schoolchildren in time for the reopening of school, alongside a mentorship programme to direct young people away from crime.

“We want to do a breakfast project, hopefully for the first morning of school, because I believe that as young children going out to school, one of the essential things they need is a nutritious breakfast,” said McKenzie. “We also know that over the years, the reputation and stigma attached to Salt Spring has always been negative, so we are starting a mentorship programme soon and we are looking forward to mentoring the young men of the community.”