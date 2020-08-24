St Mary man charged with cousin’s murder

Twenty-one-year-old Emilio Williams, a farmer of Carron Hall in Highgate, St Mary, is scheduled to reappear before the parish court on Thursday, October 8 to answer a charge of murder.

Allegations are that on Monday, August 10, the accused had a dispute with his cousin, 27-year-old Kenvon Hyatt, otherwise called ‘Joe Joe.’

A machete and a ground fork were brought into play and both parties received injuries and were transported to hospital.

Hyatt died while being treated, while Williams was treated and released into police custody.

Williams was subsequently charged on Monday, August 17 following a question and answer interview.

