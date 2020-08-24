St Thomas municipal corporation employees test positive for COVID-19

At least four employees at the Morant Bay office of the St Thomas Municipal Corporation have tested positive for COVID-19.

The office is near the Bamboo River community, one of the quarantined areas in the parish.

Employees have been asked to remain home as the building is to undergo sanitisation activities.

"They haven't told us anything in detail, just that we are to stay home for today because they are going to clean the place,” a worker told The Gleaner.

“But, we talk among ourselves and hear what's happening. One of the persons who is highly involved in the management of the Morant Bay market is among those who have tested positive so you can't even tell who and who have been compromised," added the employee who asked to remain anonymous.

Calls to Morant Bay mayor Michael Hue gone unanswered.

Employees are now awaiting COVID test results.

Up to Sunday, St Thomas recorded a total of 162 COVID-19 cases.

