Usain Bolt still awaiting result of COVID-19 test

Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt says he is still awaiting results of a coronavirus test, noting that he has not had any official communication from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Bolt, the eight-time Olympic champion and world record holder in the 100m and 200m, reportedly took the COVID-19 test on Saturday ahead of a business trip overseas.

He was expected to leave the island on Tuesday.

"I woke up like everybody else, checked social media and saw where it was saying that I am confirmed to have COVID-19. I did a test on Saturday to leave (the island) because I have work. I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe. Also, I am having no symptoms, I will quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and to see how I go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health. Until then, I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine and take it easy. Just to let people know, be safe out there," Bolt said in a video message.

The sprinter was present at a surprise birthday party at Football Factory on Friday, which had several local celebrities in attendance such as footballers Raheem Sterling and Leon Bailey as well entertainers Ding Dong, Christopher Martin and Munga Honourable.

Jamaica has experienced a serious spike in positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The country, on Sunday, recorded 116 new cases, bringing the island’s tally to 1,529.

There are now 622 active cases, while 16 persons have died from the virus in Jamaica.

