Westmoreland man charged with wounding

Fifty-six-year-old Michael Samuels, otherwise called ‘Mass Perry’, a farmer of Bluefields, Westmoreland has been charged with wounding with intent.

Samuels was arrested and charged on Friday and he is scheduled to appear before the Savanna-la-Mar Parish Court on Tuesday, September 15.

The charge stemmed from an incident that happened in his community on Thursday, August 13.

The police report that about 3:00 a.m., Samuels and the complainant were at a party when an altercation developed.

The complainant was subsequently beaten and chopped several times.

He was assisted to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

An investigation was launched and Samuels was later charged.

