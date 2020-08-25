All set for first political debate

All is set for the first of three political debates, set for 9 p.m.

The debate will be aired live on The Gleaner's website.

WATCH HERE: Political Debates - Social Issues



Six politicians will be presenting arguments and counter arguments on matters relating to social issues.

TEAM PNP

Lisa Hanna

Raymond Pryce

Dr Dayton Campbell

TEAM JLP

Kamina Johnson Smith

Floyd Green

Dr Christopher Tufton

