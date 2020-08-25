All set for first political debate
Published:Tuesday | August 25, 2020 | 12:00 AM
WATCH HERE: Political Debates - Social Issues
TEAM PNP
TEAM JLP
All is set for the first of three political debates, set for 9 p.m.
The debate will be aired live on The Gleaner's website.
Six politicians will be presenting arguments and counter arguments on matters relating to social issues.
Lisa Hanna
Raymond Pryce
Dr Dayton Campbell
Kamina Johnson Smith
Floyd Green
Dr Christopher Tufton
