Crime fighting initiatives in Clarendon get $25 million boost

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is to pump $25 million into crime fight initiatives in Clarendon.

Today’s signing at the Clarendon Municipal Corporation is the culmination of consultations with community leaders on issues affecting parish and how to mitigate against youth crime.

A series of programmes are to be rolled out that will target over 200 at-risk youths over a year.

The programmes with cover entrepreneurship, youth mentorship, youth in governance, parent support and training, and school reintegration.

The goal is to reduce their risk levels of being involved in crime and violence.

“Through this initiative, we have worked through the private sector, civil society groups to provide capacity building for long-term success. USAID and the US government remains committed to working with its partners to ensure that the areas do not succumb to crime,” said USAID country representative, Jason Fraser.

