JaVotes2020 | Dalley confident of another term

Romario Scott, Gleaner Writer

Admitting that the Clarendon Northern constituency is difficult to manage because the needs are great, People’s National Party (PNP) candidate Horace Dalley is adamant he will not surrender the seat to the Jamaica Labour Party.

Dalley, who has represented the constituency since 1989, except between 2007 and 2011, says he has invested heavily in education, pointing out that a number of persons have been able to access tertiary studies because of his initiatives in the constituency.

“I have done a lot of work in the constituency. Roadwork, agriculture, water, you name it, I have done in the constituency. But that is not to say that there aren’t more things to be done, but with the resources, I have done a lot,” Dalley told The Gleaner as he defended his stewardship of the constituency.

“I do a lot of farm work. Most of the housing stock you see in here is from [people participating in the overseas] farm work,” he added.

Dalley, who serves as PNP deputy chairman, said he has had his electoral fortunes damped because of core supporters being away on the overseas farm work programme.

“In 2011, I won by 1,700 and something [votes], 2016, 751. I had 600 people away on farm work overseas. My people were not there to vote on the 25th of February. That is a factor,” Dalley argued when pressed about the declining number of votes he has received over the past few election cycles.

This was acknowledged by a senior PNP indoor agent in the constituency who claims the polls might be tighter because of the number of people who go overseas on the farm work programme.

Dalley says he will continue to work and invest in the constituency.

He says roads and electricity are big challenges in the constituency and they will continue to get his attention.

