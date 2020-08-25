Manchester Municipal Corporation undergoing deep cleaning and sanitisation

The Manchester Municipal Corporation is undergoing deep cleaning and sanitisation after Mayor Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at the corporation told The Gleaner that workers such as municipal police, who are not based at the building, remain on the job.

Mitchell has been in self-quarantine since nomination day and reportedly did not participate in the Manchester Central nomination day march of the People's National Party's Peter Bunting.

Mitchell did, however, attend the signing of Bunting's nomination form at the Electoral Office of Jamaica in Mandeville.

Mitchell was Bunting’s campaign manager.

The PNP candidate has gone into self-quarantine and is awaiting the result of his COVID-19 test.

A source close to the campaign team told The Gleaner that arrangements have been made for members who could have come in direct contact with Mitchell to be tested today.

And it was indicated that Bunting may get his results in a few days.

There is reportedly unease among some party supporters about their possible exposure to the virus.

