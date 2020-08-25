No permits will be granted for entertainment events

No permits will be granted for the hosting of entertainment events for the next two weeks, while those already issued will be cancelled and refunded.

This was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at a virtual press conference on Monday, who explained that the action will help to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has seen a recent spike in cases.

“The health authorities have advised that our surge in cases can be clearly linked to a number of activities – church conventions, funerals, parties and gatherings above the 20-person rule. There are a number of pictures and videos that have been circulating of parties with no mask-wearing,and no social distancing,” he said.

Despite agreements reached between the Government and entertainment industry stakeholders, persons have continued to breach the established COVID-19 health protocols, contributing to the continued increase in cases.

“As we are seeing, it is easier said than done to have events that are compliant with protocols and, in fact, when the contact tracing is done, you’re seeing that many persons, even high-profile persons who are affected – you could trace right back to entertainment activities,” he said.

Holness said the Government has been very careful in granting approvals for entertainment events and when they are given, stakeholders are asked to ensure that the protocols are maintained.

“Try as they may, and some may have actually tried, it is always going to be difficult. Merriment and partying are not consistent with the conscious behaviour that is necessary to stay safe from COVID-19,” he argued.

Holness said the Government acknowledges the importance of the entertainment sector but it has to weigh that against the risk it poses.

“I ask the entertainment industry, people who are involved who have been hard hit, to please understand that this is something that the Government has to do and it is not that we are doing it in a callous way without understanding their side of it, but there is a national side to this thing now, which we have to be firm about – protecting the lives and safety of the Jamaican public,” he said.

- JIS News

