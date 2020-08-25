Palace to reopen cinemas

Palace Amusement Company says it is to resume operations on Wednesday with new showtimes.

The company closed its cinemas from Saturday, August 22 due to the recently announced new curfew hours, which it says adversely affected regular showtimes.

Palace says it has now moved to reopen its doors based on irreversible commitments with Disney International regarding the release of The New Mutants movie.

With the reopening, the company has introduced special showtimes in a limited number of auditoriums.

All cinemas will have one early show.

Palace Cineplex in Liguanea will operate in one of its two auditoriums and both Carib 5 in Cross Roads and Sunshine Palace in Portmore will operate three auditoriums, with the latter also having daytime matinees for children on Saturday and Sunday starting at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Palace Multiplex in Montego Bay will operate in three of the four auditoriums and facilitate shows for children on the weekend.

Marketing Manager Melanie Graham is appealing to patrons for their understanding and support during this challenging new norm.

“Because of the curfew, we are experimenting with these very early showtimes and so we ask our patrons to understand that this is a temporary situation. We also need their cooperation in meeting the very strict regulations laid down by Disney with The New Mutants.”

“Patrons are already aware that cell phone use is prohibited during the show. During this film, there will be zero tolerance, no cell usage whatever will be tolerated. If patrons wish to use their phones they must go to the lobby”.

Palace says it has been facing a limited supply of films from Hollywood distributors who have been rescheduling their releases because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summer, traditionally a viable period for the motion picture industry, has seen a global downturn with no predictable time-frame for recovery.

Graham says that with uncertainties at every level, the company is constantly assessing how it can practically move forward.

