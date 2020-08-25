Police probing splashing incident involving service vehicle

The police are investigating the circumstances in which persons were splashed by what appeared to be a police van as it drove through floodwaters.

Details such as the date, time, and place of the incident, which was caught on camera, are unclear.

@JamaicaConstab can your squaddie dem be taken to court? pic.twitter.com/fNuYv4gC4S — Keon Predi Photography (@KeonPredi) August 24, 2020

But, Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay, who heads the Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), said what was seen in the footage “is not the JCF’s standard”.

And she disclosed that police commissioner Antony Anderson watched the video and later instructed that those involved be identified.

“The moment we saw it, we had discussions,” Lindsay told The Gleaner this morning, noting that conclusions cannot be drawn without an explanation from those involved.

“We’re trying to see if we can identify the vehicle and the driver. I don’t think we have done so yet because the video is not very clear.”

However, Lindsay said a reminder was sent to JCF members to be “mindful that whatever we do is in keeping with the JCF’s standards”.

In response to the Twitter post yesterday, the JCF said the incident was “unacceptable and we will investigate.”

Many people online have expressed outrage with some labelling the splashing as disgraceful and disturbing.

The video which was posted at 1:56 p.m. on Monday has garnered almost 30,000 views.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.