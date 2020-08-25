Three more COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that Jamaica has recorded three more COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The deceased are a 76-year-old female from St Catherine, an 89-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew and a 70-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew.

The total deaths from COVID-19 now stand at 19.

At the same time, the country recorded 120 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases on record for the island to 1,732.

Today, recoveries increased by 21, bringing total recoveries to 840.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 61 are males and 59 are females, with ages ranging from two to 91 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (72), Kingston & St. Andrew (23), Portland (15), St Thomas (5), Clarendon (1), Trelawny (1), St Ann (2) and St Mary (1).

Two cases are contacts of confirmed cases while 118 are currently under investigation.

Five moderately ill patients and three critically ill patients are among the 801 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

Seventy-one of the cases recorded on the island have returned to their countries of origin.

Some 29,560 persons of interest are quarantined at home while 18 remain in quarantine at a government facility.

Jamaica now has 441 imported cases; 497 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 154 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine and 404 are under investigation.

