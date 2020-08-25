VMBS New Kingston branch temporarily closed after COVID-positive case

The Victoria Mutual Group today announced the temporary closure of the Victoria Mutual Building Society’s New Kingston Branch following the positive COVID-19 test of a team member.

The branch is being deep cleaned and sanitised.

The VM Group says it is being guided by the Ministry of Health & Wellness and is following all safety protocols.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.