Campbell criticised over reference to death of Jodian Fearon during political debate

The People’s National Party’s Dr Dayton Campbell has been criticised for his reference to the death of Jodian Fearon during Tuesday’s political debate on social issues.

Campbell accused the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) of giving more attention to the by-election in Clarendon South East than to the life of the first-time mom.

Fearon died in April at the University Hospital of the West Indies under controversial circumstances hours after delivering her baby.

Campbell made the remark as he took a swipe at the government’s handling of healthcare, this after the JLP’s Dr Christopher Tufton defended the administration’s management of the sector.

Following the utterance, Tufton, who is the health and wellness minister, hit back at Campbell noting that Fearon died on April 24 and that the by-election was held on March 2, calling his remark unfortunate.

In admonishing Campbell, he urged him to apologise to Fearon’s family.

