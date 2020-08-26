Companies office closes Kingston building due to COVID-19 confirmation

The Companies Office of Jamaica’s Kingston office has been closed following a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result received by a staff member.

“At the moment, we are taking all the necessary precautions of notifying customers and stakeholders of this development. The Ministry of Health and Wellness has been contacted. We have arranged for a deep clean and sanitisation of the premises,” Kawain Fearon, public relations officer at the agency, said in a statement this afternoon.

Additionally, staff members who may have been exposed have been advised to quarantine for 14 days.

The agency’s Montego Bay office will remain open.

However, customers will experience delays in obtaining services there since processing of documents is done at the Kingston office.

Customers wishing to conduct business at Kingston office will be advised as to when the building will be reopened.

“We are not sure as to how soon we will reopen as we are awaiting the advice of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and for them to give us the all-clear once the sanitisation is done,” Fearon noted.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to utilise the agency’s online registration platform to register their businesses and companies.

