COVID outbreak ‘sign of the times’

That’s the view of 94-year-old Eva Thomas, who has struck a philosophical note amid swirling coronavirus infections that have topped 1,700 cases in Jamaica.

As scientists race against time to develop a vaccine while grappling with the highly contagious virus, Thomas views the pandemic as a fufilment of the time.

“We have passed through yaws, chigger, typhoid fever, cholera, polio, leprosy, Chik-V, and now it is COVID-19, me see it as a sign of the times,” said Thomas.

“We have seen the expectation in di Bible as Revelation 18 even speak of the Armageddon war.”

That theory is not unusual in this highly religious country, especially among Bible-believing elderly Jamaicans.

The nonagenarian, who lives in the rural St Catherine community of Bannister, Old Harbour, still reads the newspaper without the aid of glasses.

“Mi read di Gleaner and still learn from it, but a di Bible which show mi seh dem virus would be here, and that more will come,” she said.

FEARLESS AND BLESSED

Thomas, who resides with relatives, said that her Christian beliefs have made her fearless and blessed.

That bravado, however, may offer dangerous comfort to people of Thomas’ vintage, with the new coronavirus decimating older people, particularly those with underlying illnesses. Nineteen people have died.

The affable senior citizen, who was born in Browns Hall district on August 30,1925, attended Marlie Hill Elementary School and was a dressmaker in former years.

Thomas, who attends the Bannister Seventh-day Adventist Church, can still hold a tune.

“God bless mi wid long life because mi serve Him, so I don’t fear COVID-19,” Thomas said.

“I believe the Bible, and it says all these things must happen, so I am not alarmed.”