Hanna accuses gov’t of undermining water access in PNP constituencies, Green rebuffs

People’s National Party (PNP) campaign spokesperson and Member of Parliament for St Ann South East Lisa Hanna has accused the Government of undermining access to water in constituencies represented by the party.

Hanna made the claim during Tuesday night’s political debate on social issues after the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Floyd Green extolled the Government’s achievements in bringing potable water to Jamaicans.

Green argued that the JLP administration invested over $28 billion to improve the country’s water network.

“What does that really means? It means that a community like Flower Hill that has never had water for 38 years now has water. Parts of eastern Hanover … 48 years, they now have water. I live to see Andrew Holness come to Junction Square, turn on a pipe and water flowed,” Green said, while admitting that more needs to be done to ensure that the precious community reaches more Jamaicans.



In photo: Floyd Green

He highlighted that the JLP has indicated in its manifesto plans to introduce new water projects that will benefit 60,000 Jamaicans.

Hanna rebutted Green, claiming that the JLP inherited a PNP plan that was implemented in St Elizabeth, and that the Government has failed to bring water to several communities across the country.

“What the JLP does is sabotage PNP constituencies from having water,” Hanna claimed.

Green responded: “I am not surprised that the PNP has started to talk about what they had in the pipeline. They were the government that laid a pipeline and never connected it so that the people could get water. They are the pipeline national party.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.