How PNP would respond to COVID-19

The People’s National Party’s (PNP) Dr Dayton Campbell says a Government formed by his party would implement stronger protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Campbell outlined the measures while responding to questions during the political debate on social issue on Tuesday night.

He said the focus would be on better testing and screening.

“The protocol that we will put in place is that everyone who come into the country has a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test three days before [they arrive]. Persons from high-risk areas, they are tested [again on arrival in Jamaica],” Campbell said.

Campbell proposed that those who test negative will go into quarantine while those with positive results will be isolated.

“If you are negative and you go into quarantine, in seven days’ time you will be able to get a repeat test. If that test comes out negative, then you are released from quarantine. If it is positive, then you go into isolation,” he continued.

Campbell said that a PNP administration would purchase the appropriate equipment for COVID-19 testing, with the goal of a three-hour turnaround time.

According to him, it can currently take up to three days for COVID-19 test results to be returned.

Campbell said the move is to avoid delays.

He also said that greater effort would be made to use technology to keep track of those in quarantine, strengthening health facilities, and boost community health aids and volunteer teams.

For his part, the Jamaica Labour Party’s Dr Christopher Tufton, who is the Minister of Health and Wellness, argued that the administration has responded to the COVID-19 situation appropriately.

He stressed that plans were put in place and properly executed, adding that the administration will to expand it response measures.

