J Wray & Nephew temporarily suspends operations for cleaning amid COVID-19 case

Following confirmation that a member of staff has tested positive for COVID-19, J. Wray & Nephew Limited has suspended operations at its Kingston location on Spanish Town Road to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation.

Operations are scheduled to resume on Friday.

All members of staff who may have been exposed have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days in compliance with the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ protocol.

The company indicates that its Smart Working Policy remains in force for the remainder of 2020 and consequently, all staff members who can work remotely have been asked to do so.

