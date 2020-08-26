JUTC employee tests positive for COVID-19, contact tracing under way

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company’s (JUTC) corporate office located at Twickenham Park, St Catherine has been temporarily closed to facilitate cleaning and sanitisation after a staff member was confirmed with COVID-19 and two others displaying flu-like symptoms.

JUTC Corporate Communications Manager Cecil Thoms told JIS News that the situation has not affected drivers and dispatchers at the company.

It was indicated that the bus company is seeking to have each employee tested by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as well as to help them conduct the necessary contact tracing to mitigate any potential spread.

Meanwhile, the JUTC is urging commuters to keep on their face masks while on the buses, even as the company steps up sanitisation activities to control the spread of COVID-19.

Thoms said that persons are removing their masks to talk with other passengers on the buses and that this practice must stop out of a need for safety.

He noted that it is mandatory for persons to wear masks.

“We know that it is a bit uncomfortable, but we have to live with it a little while, and we are encouraging persons who take public transport to ensure that they not only wear their masks but they also keep them on. They are protecting themselves, and they are protecting the people around them, and they must always make the assumption that the next person with whom they are speaking might very well have the virus,” he said.

Thoms said that since March, the JUTC has implemented several measures to protect customers and staff such as conducting temperature checks and setting up sanitisation areas at all their locations.

“We have moved a further step in ensuring that our commuters benefit from this process as well. We have placed dispensers inside of all our buses,” Thoms said.

