Portland Municipal Corporation employee tests positive for COVID-19

A member of staff at the Portland Municipal Corporation has tested positive for COVID-19, triggering unease among workers.

The worker reportedly complained about feeling sick and was tested by health officials last week.

Mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson described the positive result as unfortunate, adding "it therefore means that the lives of other workers and family members are now at risk".

"The entire building and office space is now closed and we are making preparations for the building to be sanitised," said Thompson.

He continued, "I don't think that I'm at any sort of risk, as my office is some distance away from where she works. I haven't really been in office for the past two to three weeks, with the exception of a day in-between, due to the ongoing preparations for the general election."

