RGD head office temporarily closed for COVID cleaning

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) is reporting that its head office located at Twickenham Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine will undergo deep cleaning and sanitisation starting today through to tomorrow due to a staff member having been exposed to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

The staff member is now in quarantine.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness as well as the St Catherine Health Department have been contacted and all safety protocols have been activated, the RGD indicated.

In keeping with the government’s protocol, the mandatory wearing of masks, the maintenance of social distancing, and frequent sanitisation of the office spaces will continue.

The office will reopen for usual business on Friday.

